Joe Biden Joked Trump and Ron DeSantis "Taking on Each Other" when Asked About "Tougher Competition"

The United States President, Joe Biden, is gearing up for the upcoming 2024 elections. However, his competitors, former president Donald J. Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are also in line to grab the seat. The 80-year-old cracked a joke when a reporter questioned him in 2022 about who he thinks is his "toughest" political rival.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch

During a press conference, the 46th president shrugged off the prospect of losing elections at the hands of the 77-year-old and the Florida Governor. A reporter addressed the chances of Biden being re-elected as president, based on the mid-term votes. The journalist said, "Two-thirds of the Americans in the exit poll said that they don't think you should run for re-election."

She asked, "What is your message to them, and how does that factor into your final decision about whether or not to run for re-election?" Biden quickly responded, "It doesn't." She further questioned, "What is your message to them?" Mr. president quipped, "Watch me." And the audience giggled.

The reporter said, "One more." Biden seemed disinterested and reacted, "That's all." However, she pressed and questioned, "We saw Governor Ron DeSantis with a resounding history in Florida last night. Who do you think is a tougher competitor: Trump or DeSantis?" Biden savagely replied, "It will be fun watching them take on each other."

Biden extended his heartfelt gratitude after the mid-term election results came out. In an hour-long press conference, he said that the Americans, through the polls, showed him that they reject extremism at all costs, as per TIME. He added that it's clear the voters of the US want Democrats and Republicans to work together and solve their issues.

The former US Senate clarified he's open to collaborating with his political foes regardless of the poll results. "I am prepared to work with my Republican colleagues," Biden mentioned. He also said that he interpreted, through the exit poll results, that Americans sent a message that "they expect Republicans to work with me as well."

Trump is a presidential hopeful for the 2024 elections, and Republicans are rejoicing in the possibility of him being re-elected. Another Republican, DeSantis, fought and conquered the state of Florida after the mid-term elections declared him a victor by roughly 20 percentage points and 1.5 million votes, as reported by The Hill.

Image Source: Getty Images | Julie Bennett

His historic performance prompted the debate that DeSantis could take on Trump in 2024. The 45th president, determined to return to the White House, mocked the 45-year-old by calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious." And in a true "Trump fashion," threatened to release 'unflattering' information about the Governor had he dared to oppose him in primary.

DeSantis made no announcement until 2022 about running for the 2024 presidency. However, during a debate, he shared that he didn't intend to serve a full term as Governor. But in May 2023, he finally bid his run for the presidential race on Twitter.

