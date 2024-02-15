Meet the First 5 Royals in the Line for the Throne After King Charles

The King's Cancer Scare Has Prompted Questions: Who Will Succeed Him?

The news that King Charles is suffering from an unidentified kind of cancer has reignited interest in the succession plan of the British royal family and who will sit on the throne after him. After Queen Elizabeth, 96, passed away on September 8, 2022, Charles ascended to the throne less than two years ago. He became the oldest person to take the British crown—at the age of 73. Camilla was anointed Queen Consort with Charles on May 6, 2023, during his opulent coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, with the approval of the late Queen Elizabeth. But what does the future hold? Here is all the information you need to know regarding the succession plan and much more.

1. Prince William

Despite a short period of upheaval in the 17th century, Britain's monarchy is among the longest in the world to continue serving a constitutional role, dating back more than a millennium. In addition to serving as the nation's ceremonial head of state, the British monarch also serves as its ambassador abroad. Since the throne is never empty, the heir succeeds to the throne right away upon the death of the previous king. Prince Charles, the oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, succeeded to the throne on September 8, 2022, taking the name King Charles III. Charles quickly named Prince William, his heir, as the new Prince of Wales. As such, the oldest prince will succeed Charles as the heir apparent unless William predeceases his father, abdicates, or the monarchy is dissolved before Charles passes away.

2. Prince George

George Alexander Louis, the first child of William and Kate, was born on July 22, 2013, at London's St. Mary's Hospital. He is now second in line of succession to the British throne as the couple's first child. Former President Barack Obama was among the many people who congratulated George, who shares his first name with his great-great-grandfather King George VI. George paid tribute to his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, during her state burial in September 2022 as well. Walking behind the Queen's coffin down Westminster Abbey's aisle, the young Prince followed in the royal family procession with his parents and sister, Charlotte. George had his blond hair perfectly combed and was dressed in a blue suit and black tie.

3. Princess Charlotte

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, William and Kate's second child, was born at St. Mary's Hospital in London on May 2, 2015, and is third in the British monarchy's line of succession. The royal couple seemingly put in a lot of thought since Charlotte's first name is the feminine form of her grandpa, King Charles. Charlotte's middle names, however, honor her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana. As reported by People, after Charlotte, or "Lottie" as her family called her, was born, Kate Middleton said she was happy that George now had a younger sister and that she was a mother.

4. Prince Louis

William and Kate welcomed their baby, Louis Arthur Charles, into the world on April 23, 2018, after it was revealed in late 2017 that they were expecting their third child. Consequently, in the line of succession to the British throne, he is in the fourth position. Similar to his elder siblings, Prince Philip's name has particular significance for the family; it is perhaps an homage to Prince Charles' great-uncle and guide, Earl Louis Mountbatten, as well as Prince Philip's grandfather, Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg.

5. Prince Harry

Prince Harry, who is fifth in line for the throne, also served in the armed forces. The British Ministry of Defense revealed in 2008 that Harry had been covertly serving with his Army unit in Afghanistan for four months starting in December 2007. For security considerations, he was swiftly removed, but in 2012, he came back as an Apache helicopter pilot. He declared his intention to leave the military services in 2015, having served for over ten years. The Invictus Games, an international athletic tournament for wounded military members and veterans, was founded by the Duke of Sussex. 2014 saw the inaugural games take place in London. He wed Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in 2018. In May 2019, the couple welcomed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, a son. In June 2021, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, their daughter, was born.