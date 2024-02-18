Here's Why Prince Andrew and Harry Cannot Substitute for King Charles Despite Vital Royal Positions

King Charles’ recent cancer diagnosis came as a shocking surprise to the rest of the world earlier this week as announced by royal officials. His Majesty has reportedly begun appropriate treatment for the undisclosed form of cancer and is under the best medical care in London. His sons Prince William and Prince Harry have both visited him so far. The patriarch is also supported by his wife Queen Camilla who hasn’t been spotted without him since the announcement. The royal has been excused from his royal duties until further notice, begging the question: Who will fill in for His Majesty until fully recovered? Well, it can’t be Harry nor can it be Prince Andrew for the moment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MelMedia

According to The Mirror UK, in such an ordeal in which the King is unable to carry out his regular duties owing to an illness or other valid reasons, either two or more Counsellors of State could be appointed by Letters Patent to carry forth the King’s responsibilities until due notice. For Andrew and Harry, since they’re both not “working members” of the Royal Family, they aren’t going to be asked to fill in for King Charles as per the House of Lords. This was facilitated under the Regency Act from 1937 to 1953 and revealed the members who could temporarily step in for the recovering monarch.

The Act suggests that the four most senior adults in the line of succession above the age of 21 including Prince William and Princess Beatrice apart from Andrew and Harry. Since the two princes are ruled out, who will temporarily hold the mantle of Charles’ responsibilities till he recovers? Will William uphold his legacy or will Beatrice take the throne as an all-powerful queen? That remains to be seen and will hopefully shortly be decided.

Royal Family, 1979



(Prince Philip, Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, holding Peter Phillip’s hand) pic.twitter.com/7a5dOh6gxQ — 𝔾𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕤 𝕎𝕒𝕜𝕥𝕦 (@andumkatresnan) November 11, 2021

In 2022, King Charles recommended his younger brother Prince Edward, and sister Princess Anne to the Parliament, to be additional Counsellors of State should such a need arise. The request was fruitful and their names were indeed added. However, as mentioned earlier, the person assuming King Charles’ role is still under speculation and will be unveiled soon.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kate Green

In the meanwhile, other members of the royal family are hard at work fulfilling their respective public duties. Some might even be asked to shoulder additional responsibilities given their current predicament involving the King. In this case, the baton falls to Charles’ oldest son William who had just resumed his royal position after his wife, Kate Middleton also underwent a health scare. The Princess is currently recovering after her abdomen surgery and is set to join her husband in a few months. For now, William is set to host an investiture ceremony located at the Windsor Castle on Wednesday evening.