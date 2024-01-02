Former first lady Melania Trump was conspicuously missing from the Trump family's extravagant Christmas and New Year bash. Donald Trump disclosed that his wife's mother Amalija Knav is "very ill" during the Mar-a-Lago New Year's celebrations. Which explained why Melania skipped the family get-togethers. “Hopefully she’ll be recovering,” Trump said of his mother-in-law, who is receiving medical care at a hospital in Miami.

As per Page Six, keeping the sickness a secret through a video posted on X, Trump also revealed that he had just ended a phone call with his wife. “Hopefully, that’ll be OK, but it’s a tough one, a very tough one.” Trump said while also stating that Melania “sends her love” to the crowd gathered at his Palm Beach, estate to ring in the New Year. “She knows probably about 95 percent of the people in this room,” he added. “We just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible.”

President Trump at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve 2023!

"But she's been very ill, so I just want to say 'hello' to the First Lady—we just spoke, down in Miami, great hospital—and hopefully they'll be ok, but it's a tough one, it's a very tough one," Trump said in the video. A unanimous source exclusively told Fox News Digital that the former first lady has "always been very devoted to her entire family." “It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother," the source added.

In an earlier interview with Fox News, Melania expressed that she is in favor of her husband running for president and hopes to serve a second term in office by "leading America with love and strength" and "restoring hope for the future." She also said that becoming first lady once more would be a "privilege".

The former model said she would keep putting projects centered on children's growth and well-being first if she were granted "the privilege" of serving as first lady once more in 2024. Her goal is to give them the "support and resources they need to reach their full potential." "Since leaving Washington D.C., my commitment to the foster community has grown stronger," Melania said. "At present, there are more than 400,000 children in the foster care system, and there is less than a 3% chance of former foster children completing their college education. Many end up on the street, homeless," she said. "My objective is to reduce the gap and increase access to higher education for those who leave the foster care system."

"My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again. He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," she added.

