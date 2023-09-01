Rihanna Makes a Generous Donation To a Non-profit Organization Dedicated to Homeless Veterans

Rihanna recently welcomed another new member to her family with her long-time beau A$AP Rocky earlier this month, making her a mother of two adorable toddlers. Balancing motherhood and a career can certainly take some time getting used to. But it appears that RiRi isn’t letting her time as a new mom stop her from doing what she loves. Including supporting causes that she believes in. According to sources by Page Six, she reportedly made a generous donation to a charitable non-profit organization.

The We Found Love singer “made a huge order” to the ‘Always For The People Foundation’ which caters to the needs of homeless and disabled veterans. They’re located in the city of Los Angeles, California. The songstress reached out to the founder of the noble cause, Sennet Devermont to proceed with further formalities.

Rihanna has once again demonstrated her ongoing support for homeless veterans in LA by donating a significant amount of goods including hygiene kits, clothes, sleeping bags, food, and more.



This generous act is not the first time she has shown her dedication to this cause. In… pic.twitter.com/s6fCTbJLvu — Hunter Jackson In The Morning (@hunterjacksonfm) September 1, 2023

As per sources, she’s “distributed hundreds of hygiene kits, socks, clothes, sleeping bags, food, 50-plus pairs of shoes, toilet paper, dog food, you name it…” revealed the person. The Grammy-winning singer has been in close association with them even while she was pregnant with her first son, RZA.

Pregnant Rihanna visits veterans in West Los Angeles https://t.co/6Ni6fK5epI pic.twitter.com/ihwDSB44At — Page Six (@PageSix) February 9, 2022

As per other sources, she’d often spend “hours listening to their concerns and their issues," per People. As for the reason, she’s “genuinely interested and concerned,” about the plethora of stories held and their well-being. To capture the moment and create more memories, she’d also snap pictures of the day. And although she was pregnant at the time, she’d often assist others by unloading small boxes from the van to the facility. Just as excited and cheerful as she was, so were all the vets who met her.

Rihanna Visits Veterans in Los Angeles, Gets Praise for Her 'Amazing Heart, Time and Energy' https://t.co/ckEyxFxMEs — People (@people) February 9, 2022

One such person recalled meeting the pop icon in person and highlighted her kindness. “I met Rihanna! The greatest singer on earth,” gushed the vet adding, “She donated clothes and food, and she cares about veterans,” However given the fact that she just became a new mom again, “Things are crazy with the new babies,” and hence she couldn’t personally be on site to make her donations as usual. An insider said, “She’s been very supportive even while becoming a new mom,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

The ethereal singer recently took to Instagram to celebrate the success of becoming the first female artist in the world to have 10 songs with 1 Billion streams on Spotify. In the caption of the post, she notes how savage the achievement is given the fact she has no new album yet. The famous music platform even responded to the post in her comment section. “Queen,” commented Spotify.

NOW Slaying: On July 1, @rihanna became the first female artist to have 10 songs reach 1 billion streams in Spotify history 👑 pic.twitter.com/Dlp6XY5Iad — Spotify (@Spotify) July 1, 2023

Several others chimed in felicitations and joy on the monumental accomplishment. “Let’s Go!!!” said the first one. “WITH NO NEW ALBUM. Queen s***” said one more with elation. A final one added, “CONGRATULATIONS Queen!!”

