Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has been soaring high during his campaigning journey so far. His charismatic personality followed by his passion for politics has already begun drawing in numerous supporters. But besides that, the foreign policies that he’s planning on introducing have been getting quite the hype. However, as per MSN, the politician has recently defended the partial usage of the H1-B Visa program even though he’s claimed to “dismantle” the system that is already in place.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy's Ex-Employees Call Him 'Neurotic' Leader: “Thinks People Are Put on Earth to Serve Him”

As per USA Today reports, Ramaswamy has labeled the program that issues a plethora of temporary visas for a group of highly skilled foreign individual workers in specific industries as a type of “indentured servitude.” According to Politico, the entrepreneur has actually used the very same system from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services between the years of 2018 and 2023. This was to approve 29 applicants for his former company, known as Roivant Sciences. Although this permits nationals from other countries to work for an American company, Ramaswamy claimed that it’s "bad for everyone involved."

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, the biotech mogul talked about how he "played within the rules that have been given to us by the government." But he still doesn’t agree with it and claims that if he’s elected, he will work on completely transforming or, rather, rewriting the entire policy. He further elaborates on the reason for doing so as the interview progresses.

.@Politico tried to play “gotcha” by saying I want to gut the H1-B system even though my companies have used it to hire foreign graduates from top U.S: universities. Well, U.S. energy sector regulations are badly broken, but I still use water & electricity. Turns out I actually… pic.twitter.com/EpbLY5S5Pc — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) September 17, 2023

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Faces Backlash for Using Racial Violence to Push Anti-LGBTQ+ Narrative

“I believe the energy system in this country and energy regulation needs drastic reform too.” He claimed. “But, I still use water and electricity, and turn on the lights” Ramaswamy confessed. Then, pointed out his expertise in “regulatory apparatus.” “So the fact of the matter is, I have an understanding of the regulatory apparatus because I have dealt with it as a CEO and an entrepreneur who has built multiple companies.”

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Wants to ‘Distinguish’ Himself From Donald Trump Through This Policy

The Republican also argues about the program’s random selection process when it comes to employing a person in those specialized fields. He explained the need to “gut” the current policy and mentioned how he’d bring in change. “Why on earth would you use a lottery when you could just use meritocratic admission instead?” asked Ramaswamy as he pondered over the matter himself and noted “restoring merit.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Scott Eisen

He further said, “We have to get that system, restore meritocratic immigration, which is skills, not just tech skills, but all kinds of skills to match what we need in this country .” He also highlights that “the people who come as family members are not the meritocratic immigrants who make skill-based contributions to this country.” In conclusion, press secretary Trica McLaughlin talked about Ramaswamy’s stance on ‘policy making’. She recalled the comparison that Ramaswamy made earlier about using water and electricity. And compared that scenario to that of the role of building a supposed ‘flawed’ policy.

More from Inquisitr

Vivek Ramaswamy Hired Wikipedia Editors to Remove References to His Soros Fellowship and COVID Work

Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Joins TikTok After Previously Calling It 'Digital Fentanyl'