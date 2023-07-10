10 Unknown Things About ‘Teen Queen’ of Pop Miley Cyrus That Will Surprise Her Fans

The "teen queen" of 2000s pop culture Miley Ray Cyrus stepped into the world of music and TV in 2006 when she auditioned for Disney's iconic television series Hannah Montanna. She was barely thirteen when Disney signed her.

The singer-songwriter and actress is dubbed "pop chameleon." She is renowned for her versatility and has been a successful child artist before her even more triumphant career as a pop sensation. She took home many illustrious recognitions like Teen Choice Awards, four World Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, one People's Choice Award, a GLAAD Media Award and 8 Guinness World Records.

Cyrus was romantically involved with her longtime friend Liam Hemsworth while filming The Last Song in 2009. They married in 2018; however, their on-again-off-again love story lasted only eight months in marital bliss. Their divorce was finalized in 2020.

Her divorce from Hemsworth was bitter. During one of her concerts, she had unfiltered advice for one of her fans whose boyfriend proposed to her right there, "Forever b---h, yes! Congratulations! Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine. Mine was a f--king disaster."

The life of this pop sensation has many interesting factoids. Here are the ten most unique ones.

1. She originally auditioned for the role of Miley Stewart's best friend, Lillian "Lilly" Truscott, on Hannah Montana.

Cyrus didn't audition for the lead role but ended up being the face of the show, Hannah Montana, reported Rolling Stone.

2. She came out to her mother as pansexual at age 14.

In 2015, Cyrus reported to Paper Magazine that her mom doesn't object to her sexuality. "I remember telling [my mom] I admire women in a different way. And she asked me what that meant. And I said I love them. I love them like I love boys," Cyrus said.

3. She is the founder of the non-profit Happy Hippie Foundation.

The official website states, "Happy Hippie's mission is to rally young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth, and other vulnerable populations."

4. Dolly Parton is her godmother.

The country legend Parton has had a good relationship with Cyrus' father Billy Ray Cyrus for decades. She calls Parton her godmother.

5. Elvis Presley is Cyrus' biggest music inspiration.

Billboard reports that Presley inspired her Younger Now album, specifically the music video for the album's title track, per Business Insider.

6. She has a heart condition called tachycardia.

Apparently, the disease causes a faster heart rate. She has suffered from it since birth.

7. She had an uncredited cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Cyrus briefly joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe during one of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 end-credit scenes.

8. Cyrus' hit song We Can't Stop was originally written for Rihanna.

Cyrus' career reached a pinnacle after her first single became a hit. However, according to Billboard, the song was produced with Rihanna in mind.

9. While she was starring on the Disney Channel, Cyrus started a YouTube channel with her friend Mandy Jiroux.

In 2008, Cyrus produced videos for two years for her YouTube channel's web series, The Miley and Mandy Show.

10. She wrote a song for Hillary Clinton.

The musician dedicated a single, Inspired, for the politician's 2016 presidential campaign. "Thank you, Hillary, for being a constant beacon of strength, hope, and determination for me and millions of other young women," the singer said.

