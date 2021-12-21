Emily Ratajkowski Redefines Street Style In Vogue Magazine Shoot

Shutterstock | 673594

chisom

Emily Ratajkowski sure knows how to turn heads by flipping a basic outfit into haute-couture style. Her renowned toned abs always steal the show whether on a yacht, balcony, or walking the runway. Emily’s recent trysts gracing magazine covers and modeling reputable brand wear have made headlines. In her most recent Instagram post, Ratajkowski redefines street style.

Keep scrolling for the pictures. From pairing a maxi dress with a biker jacket to rocking a native New York N.Y. hat, her Vogue Magazine shoot once again proves why she’s the queen of street fashion.

Kicking It Back At Happy Hour

Shutterstock | 758458

Who doesn’t like Happy Hour? Chilling with your colleagues and friend after a long day’s work at your favorite sports bar has to be top ten on every worker’s list. The actress cum dancer cum model slays the look like a pro.

The first picture in the slide features her sitting behind a cafe table, looking almost incognito. She’s wearing a black N.Y. hat on her shoulder-length brown hair resting softly on a brown leather jacket. The biker jacket completes a white crop top and jean trouser ensemble. Scroll down for the picture.

Edgy Formal

Shutterstock | 1296406

Emily shows her versatility by pairing a brown oversized leather jacket with a formal maxi dress. The Entourage actress playfully flaunts a red fringe layered dress and black sandal heels on a sidewalk.

She flips her hair back and forth in an Instagram boomerang video. The edgy formal style looks perfect for a date night in the winter, combining fashion and function seamlessly. Ratajkowski poses for the frilly tomato red maxi dress stills in another slide.

Channeling Her Inner New Yorker

Shutterstock | 673594

The U.K.-born actress put together a laid-back look featuring a pair of loose-fitting jeans with a white crop top. Emily brings a sporty vibe into the casual combo by throwing on a pair of white sneakers. The fashionista proves she’s a New Yorker at heart and completes the fab look with a leather jacket and the famed N.Y. hat serving as the perfect accessory to her short chic hair.

Bring Your Dog To Work Day

Shutterstock | 2465435

Ratajkowski shows her love for a furry friend in the next slide. She poses with her dog, Colombo, in the cutest way we’ve ever seen on the set of her vogue shoot, and we can’t help but stare in admiration. The 5ft 7 beauty leans in for a hug with her pet in a white button-down shirt and a brown-colored sweater. Her black boots steal the show as she pairs them with white ankle socks and a brown leather jacket draping over her shoulder.

