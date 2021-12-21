Emily Ratajkowski Redefines Street Style In Vogue Magazine Shoot

Emily Ratajkowski sure knows how to turn heads by flipping a basic outfit into haute-couture style. Her renowned toned abs always steal the show whether on a yacht, balcony, or walking the runway. Emily’s recent trysts gracing magazine covers and modeling reputable brand wear have made headlines. In her most recent Instagram post, Ratajkowski redefines street style.

Keep scrolling for the pictures. From pairing a maxi dress with a biker jacket to rocking a native New York N.Y. hat, her Vogue Magazine shoot once again proves why she’s the queen of street fashion.