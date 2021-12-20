Melissa Gorga Impresses Husband Joe In Plunging Slit Robe

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Melissa Gorga is big-time impressing husband Joe Gorga while flaunting her killer body in a revealing-yet-cozy robe. The reality star and clothing designer quickly saw her 2004-married hubby topping comments in her latest Instagram share, one showing off her loungewear style and going a little bathrobe style for extra sass.

Melissa posted earlier today and for her 2.3 million followers, showcasing a golden tan and one heck of a toned figure. She also went inspirational with her caption - check it out below.

Showing Off Loungewear

Scroll for the snaps. They showed The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looking sensational as she lounged around in a white chair and opening with a folded leg pose. The mom of three sizzled while in a cozy and ribbed brown robe, one boasting a belted finish and a very comfy feel.

Looking happy and at peace, Gorga smiled, with a swipe right showing her closer up - this shot also offered a better cleavage view as the star highlighted her assets.

See The Photos Below

Taking to her caption and shouting out her glam squad, Melissa wrote: "You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending."

While Melissa's Envy by Melissa clothing line left fire emoji, it was words from hubby Joe, who quickly swooped into the comments section, writing: "Wow wow" with a heart-eye emoji. "An entire slay," another fan wrote, with the post itself clocking over 12,000 likes in nine hours. More photos after the snaps.

Opening Up On Marital Problems

Earlier this year, and following Season 11 of RHONJ, Melissa opened up on her marriage. She told Us Weekly:

"I know [we've] been married for 16 years, but we are still learning each other. There’s different turning points, I would say, in marriages." Melissa added: "Joe is not big on change and he likes things to stay the same. He likes to know that everything’s going to be intact and probably, that’s what makes him a great husband. But for me, I’m all about change right now.”

Determined To Be Happy

Melissa and Joe share children Antonia, Gino, and Joey. Continuing, the Bravo face stated: "I don’t want to die unhappy. I wanna feel fulfilled. Not just as a mom." The hard-hitting businesswoman even said: "I think I’m picking and choosing a little bit more now."

2021 sees Melissa's clothing line branching out as the star capitalizes on the pandemic's home workout trend. Her brand recently announced launching over 80 pieces of home fitness equipment. She joins fellow Bravo faces running businesses - from Lisa Rinna to Bethenny Frankel.

