Jill Zarin Weighs in on the Idea of a Ramona Singer-Free 'RHONY'

Zarin went on to weigh in on the recent happenings of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, saying that she's "dying to see what they do to Ramona.”

“When they took Ramona off the boat and put her on the dinghy. I mean, you can’t make that sh*t up," she stated. "For me, it was like validating because of all the things that Ramona did to me on the show that maybe people thought I had something to do with or it was me or whatever.”

“And now they see she does it to everybody else,” she went on.