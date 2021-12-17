Jill Zarin Weighs in on the Idea of a Ramona Singer-Free 'RHONY'

Lindsay Cronin

Jill Zarin opened up about Ramona Singer's future on The Real Housewives of New York City during an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet at the end of last month.

As Singer continues to drum up controversy over her bizarre and, at times, offensive behavior on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which also stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Luann de Lesseps, and Kyle Richards, Zarin believes that Singer's antics are actually solidifying her return to her original series.

Ramona Singer is a Hot Topic on 'Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip'

According to Zarin, she believes Singer has become the center of attention on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which has likely reminded Bravo why she's such an important aspect to The Real Housewives of New York City.

"By the way, don’t think she definitely thinks she’s coming back on Housewives because the whole show is about me,” Zarin said, speaking of Singer. “It’s kinda like she’s like, ‘Don’t you have anything else to talk about besides me?’ That’s when Kenya [Moore] got up and realized that she’s giving Ramona the whole show!”

Jill Zarin Believes 'RHONY' Needs Their OGs

"They all just made the show about Ramona,” Zarin continued.

"Thinking she’ll get back on Housewives of New York, easy. Listen, I don’t think they could do it without Ramona. They need Ramona. They need Luann [de Lesseps] and I think they need me."

As Real Housewives of New York City fans well know, Zarin was part of the original cast of the show but was let go, along with Alex McCord and Kelly Bensimon, after the series' third season and has only made guest appearances in the years since.

Jill Zarin is Tuning Into 'RHUGT'

Zarin went on to weigh in on the recent happenings of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, saying that she's "dying to see what they do to Ramona.”

“When they took Ramona off the boat and put her on the dinghy. I mean, you can’t make that sh*t up," she stated. "For me, it was like validating because of all the things that Ramona did to me on the show that maybe people thought I had something to do with or it was me or whatever.”

“And now they see she does it to everybody else,” she went on.

Jill Zarin is Still Friendly With Ramona Singer

As for where she stands with Singer today, Zarin said that they are in a good place in their friendship.

"I am in a great place with her. I actually love Ramona right now because I kind of love just that she doesn’t like get it,” she explained. “I do. I kind of love it! Maybe because I’m getting old and my memory is bad."

The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to return to Bravo for season 14 in 2023.

