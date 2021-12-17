Jill Zarin Weighs in on the Idea of a Ramona Singer-Free 'RHONY'

Jill Zarin opened up about Ramona Singer's future on The Real Housewives of New York City during an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet at the end of last month.
As Singer continues to drum up controversy over her bizarre and, at times, offensive behavior on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which also stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Luann de Lesseps, and Kyle Richards, Zarin believes that Singer's antics are actually solidifying her return to her original series.