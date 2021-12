Chloe Grace Moretz is pregnant in Hulu's sci-fi flick Mother/Android and apparently, her movie pregnancy felt all too real.

The 24-year-old actress, who plays Georgia in the film, shared the lengths she had to go through to ensure her performance as a pregnant woman who is about to give birth will look realistic on-screen.

Taking her fake pregnancy seriously, the Kick-Ass star had a secret trick that helped make her portrayal compelling.

