Roman Reigns Reveals He Could Be Leaving WWE Soon

Roman Reigns noted in a recent podcast interview that his days in WWE could be done "sooner rather than later". Appearing on the Michael Kay Show, Reigns revealed that he could possibly leave the company in order to start a career in Hollywood.

"I’m your Tribal Chief, and I’m the greatest of all time,” Reigns said on the podcast. “And when my days are done around here, which could be sooner than later. The whole world will acknowledge me.”

If Reigns does leave WWE for Hollywood, he would be following in the footsteps of his cousin Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson. The Rock also left WWE at the peak of his career in order to film more movies in Hollywood.

Scroll down to learn more about Reigns' Hollywood ambitions.

Roman Reigns Interested In Hollywood Career

Shutterstock | 564025

Reigns was asked by Michael Kay about a potential move to Hollywood. According to the "Tribal Chief," he feels what he's learned in WWE has prepared him well to work in film.

“That is something I definitely want to dabble in and gain more experience," Reigns said referring to a film career. "I want to use the tools that I have learned. WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I’ve just had to capture them. I‘ve just had to grab that ball and run with it."

Scroll down to learn more about how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might be helping to open doors for Reigns' film career.

Roman Reigns Could Follow In Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Hollywood Footsteps

Shutterstock | 564025

Reigns' cousin has already opened doors for him in Hollywood. He portrayed the character of Mateo in The Fast and the Furious: Hobbs and Shaw. Mateo is one of Luke Hobbs' (Dwayne Johnson) brothers in the film. Johnson would later say that his cousin read for the role and was not given it due to nepotism.

Reigns knows that Hollywood would be a challenge but it's one the 36-year-old is up for.

"I have a pretty good track record with being thrown in the deep end, and if that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim,” he said.

WWE still has big plans for Reigns in the near future, however. Scroll down to learn about his upcoming series of matches with Brock Lesnar.

WWE Planning Series Of Matches Between Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Reigns_vs_Lesnar_WM34_crop.jpg

Before Regins potentially leaves the company for Hollywood, WWE has a series of matches planned for him against Brock Lesnar. Reigns and Lesnar are no strangers to each other, having wrestled several times on big events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and on WWE's shows from Saudi Arabia.

They have recently been scheduled to face each other on the Day 1 pay-per-view from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on New Year's Day. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this match is to be the first in a series between them for the Universal Championship.

Scroll down to learn more about what WWE has planned for Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns Was To Feud With Jeff Hardy In WWE

In addition to his rivalry with Lesnar, Reigns had reportedly been in line to feud with the recently released Jeff Hardy. According to Ringside News, after his Day 1 match with Lesnar, Reigns would move into a short program with Hardy before moving back to Lesnar by WrestleMania.

"There was talk amongst the writers that Roman and Heyman were on board with working a match with Jeff at either the Rumble or Saudi," wrote Ringside News.

WWE recently released Jeff Hardy, however, meaning the planned rivalry will not take place.

