Roman Reigns Reveals He Could Be Leaving WWE Soon

Roman Reigns noted in a recent podcast interview that his days in WWE could be done "sooner rather than later". Appearing on the Michael Kay Show, Reigns revealed that he could possibly leave the company in order to start a career in Hollywood.

"I’m your Tribal Chief, and I’m the greatest of all time,” Reigns said on the podcast. “And when my days are done around here, which could be sooner than later. The whole world will acknowledge me.”

If Reigns does leave WWE for Hollywood, he would be following in the footsteps of his cousin Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson. The Rock also left WWE at the peak of his career in order to film more movies in Hollywood.

