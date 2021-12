Miley Cyrus isn't scared to try out new looks from a pixie cut to a punk, mullet, and now skunk hair. We've seen the movie star transform over the years, and we got a different side of her with each new era. This time, she's giving us a rebranded Shego style.

Last week, Miley Cyrus switched up her signature mullet by adding black highlights giving it a skunk look. This new style is fun and edgy, just like the Wrecking Ball singer, and it's made appearances at several events.