Angelina Jolie is bringing back the high-end pajama bottoms trend, proving that a bed look can 100% be worn to grab coffee. The 46-year-old actress, who once fronted luxury French designer Louis Vuitton, was photographed shouting out the label's rival brand Dior earlier this month, with paparazzi photos showing her looking flawless in an elegant and patterned PJ bottoms look while in L.A.

Angelina was with daughters Zahara, 16, and Vivienne, 13. See what she was up to, plus her outfit below.