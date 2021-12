Chanel West Coast is back to her old tricks, throwing out twerking action by her trailer and showing off her weekend gains. The 33-year-old rapper and MTV star was all smiles in a weekend Instagram share posted for her 3.5 million followers - while fans didn't get any Miami bikini action in this post, they did get the "No Plans" hitmaker in video mode and rocking her favorite pink color.

Chanel went for a candy-pink palette, some cargo pants, plus a sizzling and satin corset look.