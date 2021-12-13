January Jones Folds Leg In Tight Pants For Xmas Surprise

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 842284

Rebecca Cukier

January Jones is Little Miss Popular after delivering a massive Xmas surprise on Instagram. The 43-year-old Mad Men actress, largely a headline-maker for her eye-popping bikini shots this year, was a little more covered up in her latest share, but she kept it figure-flaunting in a series of photos ending with another famous actress included.

Posting over the weekend, the blonde went snazzy in a series of chic outfits, with her followers instructed to "swipe" for their holiday surprise. Check it out below.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Mikal Bridges Trolls Celtics With Epic Devin Booker Pic

MLB Rumors: League Executives Were Shocked About Corey Seager's Decision

MLB Rumors: Can The Red Sox Actually Sign Trevor Story?

Mike Leach Blasts College Football Players For Opting Out Of Bowl Games

Kate Beckinsale On Cats, Foreskin Facials, And Dating Advice From The 1800s

It's That Time Of Year

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photos. Jones shared a total of five slides. All showed the mom of one looking fierce as she posed indoors. In the opening snap, Jones stood by an indoor banister as she rocked a black and cut-out bodysuit, one boasting a skin-tight finish, an open stomach panel, plus a criss-cross top. All foxy with her blonde hair down and rocking a bold red lip, January folded a leg, also driving fans to swipe.

Next up came a hip swing, a bold jacket-and-pants look, plus more - for anyone happy to swipe.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

By Rebecca Cukier

See The Photos Below

Subsequent images did bring in the festive spirit as January peeped her tiny Christmas tree, but the caption was doing it for fans as she wrote: "Swipe for a Xmas gift at the end" - a little Santa emoji was even thrown in. The final shot showed Jones smiling and with Mad Men co-star Kiernan Shipka.

Leading the way in the comments is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. "The Xmas gift is at the beginning," a popular comment also read. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

Chanel West Coast Proud Of Cheeks-Out Bikini Shots

On Looking This Good At 43

Shutterstock | 751606

January, who has been sharing her bathroom "shelfies" and shouting out luxury beauty brands in the process, continues to make headlines for looking ageless and approaching her mid-40s.

“I don’t deprive myself of anything. If I want something—steak, a bagel—I’ll eat it," she told Shape, adding: "There’s no diet or strict set of rules. Last winter, I started drinking celery juice every day, and I’ve seen amazing results in my energy, digestion, and skin and how I sleep. I have that in the morning, then I take my vitamins and drink coffee."

What Does She Eat?

The bikini bombshell continued: "I don’t get hungry until around 10 a.m., but since I usually do Lagree at 9:30, I’ll make myself eat a banana beforehand so I don’t get too shaky. Then I have a MacroBar afterward and eat lunch around 11:30—usually salad, soup, or a sandwich."

January's post two days ago directly followed a likewise-seasonal one - this shot showed her all cozy sweater weather in a Smythe knitwear look as she sent out a skiing and rabbit emoji.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Strapless Jumpsuit With A Little Gucci

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Stuns In Calvin Klein Underwear

Chloë Grace Moretz Rocks Leggy Miniskirt With Louis Vuitton Coat

Melissa Gorga Impresses In Strappy Versace Bikini

Khloe Kardashian Wears Sister Kourtney’s Dress For People’s Choice Awards

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.