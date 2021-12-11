NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Willing To Be Traded To Spurs, Says Marc Stein

Ben Simmons' desire to leave the Philadelphia 76ers has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the league. After being blamed for the second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Simmons has been finding his way out of the City of Brotherly love. So far, the former No. 1 pick already has an idea where he would like to play next.

Earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, it was revealed that Simmons wants to play for a California team. Recently, the Sixers superstar expanded his option and added another team to his list of preferred trade destinations.