Ever since he made it to the league, Clayton Kershaw has been one of the filthiest, most dominant flamethrowers in all of Major League Baseball.

Kershaw anchored the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation and became a stalwart in the NL, putting together a Hall of Famer kind of résumé by the time he was 30.

But all good things eventually come to an end and his tenure in Los Angeles may not be the exception to that rule, as he's now an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.