Donald Trump Admits to Having ‘The Only’ Illegal NDA But His Lawyers Make Contradictory Claims

Former President Donald Trump, standing outside the Manhattan courtroom, openly admitted for the first time that he was involved in the non-disclosure agreement central to his criminal trial. During a hallway tirade, he seemed to confess to his role in the $130,000 hush money deal with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

His statement contradicted his legal team's previous claims to the jury, that the ex-president did not know about the arrangement. Trump's slip came during his post-trial comments to reporters on Thursday, 16 May, according to HuffPost. Trump quipped, “NDAs are legal and common, yet Bragg alleges Trump’s was illegal.’ I have the only illegal NDA."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Steven Hirsch

Trump quoted a supporter’s article that claimed Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, was unfairly targeting him. As he grumbled that 'only' his NDA was being labeled illegal, he appeared to confirm his involvement in the NDA.

Previously, in 2019, Trump had also acknowledged the existence of an NDA between Daniels, his former attorney, Michael Cohen, and other parties, according to Raw Story.

Trump's lawyers have tried to claim that the hush money paid to Daniels came solely from his fixer, Cohen, and other associates, insisting that Trump was completely unaware of the transactions.

In his April 22 opening statement, Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, relayed this narrative to the jurors. Blanche said, “Michael Cohen paying Stormy Daniels or Stephanie Clifford $130,000 in exchange for her agreeing to not publicly spread false ― false claims about President Trump is not illegal."

On the other hand, Cohen has painted a very different picture. He told the court that Trump was fully informed about all his actions, emphasizing that they were in constant touch, speaking daily and often multiple times in a day. Several other witnesses in the criminal trial have also identified Trump as the obvious mastermind behind the hush-money payments, even if this wasn't explicitly known to them at the time, as reported by The New Republic.

Moreover, it’s important to note that the legality of the NDA itself has never been under dispute. The payment to Daniels, while controversial, was not an offense for which Trump was charged. This underscores that Trump's claims are misleading and unfounded.

The impact of Trump's admission on his ongoing hush money trial, where he has pleaded not guilty, remains uncertain. He continues to deny Daniels' assertion of a 2006 affair, putting his lawyers in the position of justifying the payments. Meanwhile, former federal prosecutor, Glenn Kirschner, has pointed out that Trump's latest remark could have a significant impact.

As the trial unfolds, this admission might complicate an already tangled legal web. However, Ty Cobb opined, “Can easily be argued by Trump’s lawyers as fair comment on the evidence presented." Despite facing numerous legal challenges, Republican primary voters overwhelmingly chose Trump as their presidential nominee once again.