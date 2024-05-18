5 Controversial Secrets About Kate Middleton's Mom Carole Middleton

From Social Climbing to Financial Troubles: 5 Shady Things About Carole Middleton

Carole Middleton is often portrayed as a supportive mother to Kate Middleton and a doting grandmother to Princes George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte. But, despite her best efforts to lead a private life, several not-so-flattering details about her have surfaced over the years. These revelations often focus on her ambitious nature and the lengths she has gone to ensure her family’s ascent from humble beginnings. These missteps have led to public scrutiny, offering a glimpse into the challenges of managing a life at the intersection of business and royalty.

1. Carole's Employees Revealed Her Ugly Management Style

Carole’s dedication to her business reportedly came at the expense of her employees. Former staff members painted her as a demanding boss who would send excessive emails. They faced brutal pay deductions for being even a few minutes late. One employee said, "I could understand having to clock in if you are being paid by the hour — but we were salaried staff." Moreover, customers also complained about several issues. One customer wrote, "It's my brother's birthday tomorrow and we have still not received our order."

2. Carole Supposedly Plotted Kate and William's Romance

Rumor has it that Carole orchestrated Kate’s relationship with Prince William. In her book, The Palace Papers, royal author, Tina Brown, disclosed, "Coach Carole would dress her wounds, advise her on moves, and urge her to keep her eyes on the prize." She allegedly convinced her to attend the University of St. Andrews instead of the University of Edinburgh and to take a gap year to align her start with William's. Brown wrote, "Carole's fingerprints are all over Kate's first move on the royal chessboard."

3. Carole Still Owes Quite a Bit of Money

As per Nicki Swift, even after selling her company, Carole is still in debt, owing £260,000 to Interpath Advisory, the insolvency firm that managed the company's recovery. Her financial troubles come at a challenging time for the Middleton family, as Kate announced she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer in March, earlier this year. An insider revealed, "It's a very worrying time for the family but they are not looking for any assistance from their children and don't want them to worry. She will be pulling out all the stops to shield her daughter from this."

4. Carole Reportedly Gave Prince William an Ultimatum

Kate and William’s relationship began at the University of St. Andrews in 2001, but it was almost a decade before they decided to get engaged in 2010. Carole was reportedly concerned about the direction their relationship was heading and took matters into her own hands. According to royal expert, Katie Nicholl, in the documentary When the Middletons Met the Monarchy, "She sat down with William and just said to him, 'Is this going to end in a marriage? William gave his assurance that he was going to make an honest woman of Kate. He wasn't going to leave her on the shelf."

5. Carole's Company Left the Taxpayer to Foot a Hefty Debt

Carole successfully ran her party supply business, Party Pieces, for decades. However, the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the company, leading to significant financial struggles. Major issues began around 2019 when Carole stepped back from her position to prioritize her family. Creditors were disappointed with Carole’s sudden and irresponsible departure. According to Daily Mail UK, one creditor remarked, "What hurt me the most was that I trusted her as the mother-in-law of the future king — and she just betrayed me," An insider revealed, "The royals are meant to be inspirational for hard-working people, not those that are seen to profit from the loss of others."