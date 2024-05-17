When Prince Harry Emotionally Recalled Seeing His Mother in Dreams: "Mummy, Mummy, is that you?"

It took Prince Harry a long time to come to terms with his mother Princess Diana's unexpected death. In his candid memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex talked about his struggles following tragic events. In an exclusive interview with his friend, the British journalist Tom Bradby, for ITV in January 2023, he disclosed that he had dreams in which he called out his mother's name.

As per The UK Mirror, the Duke revealed how his mother's death caused him to lose memories. "I lost a lot of memories. on the other side of this mental wall, which I think is so relatable for so many people who've experienced loss, especially as a youngster, that inability to be able to drag the memories back over," he shared. "I think a lot of it was a defense mechanism." Prince Harry, who claimed to have PTSD, alleged he frequently saw his mother in dreams. "I mean, like, you talk about seeing her in your dreams and saying, "'Mummy, Mummy, is that you?'" He recalled, "I refer to it as post-traumatic stress injury because I'm not a person with a disorder. I know I'm not."

"I mean, it, it, it's a haunting description of really, post-traumatic stress disorder really, isn't it?" Bradby then asked the Duke, "I mean, that's what, that's what the whole early part of this book is."

As per ETOnline, Prince Harry stated that he still feels the need to 'find answers' to his mother's death. "There’s a lot of things that are unexplained. I've been asked before whether I want to open up another inquiry. I don't really see the point at this stage," he said.

"But I think anyone who knows -- again, this is the most amazing thing that, of over the last, what, five years, especially the last two years, the amount of people that I've met here in America, everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died. And I never thought about that at all."

Prince Harry said he found it "very strange" that following his mother's passing, he and his brother, Prince William, went about Kensington Palace in the company of mourners feeling some 'guilt'. "Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum. And the two closest people to her, the two most-loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment," he shared.

Prince Harry also felt rage over the paparazzi culture and mentioned how things were left unpunished, "When you've actually experienced the same thing, which you assume your mother's driver was experiencing at the time, then it's really hard to, I guess, understand how some people have come away with the conclusions of that night," Harry explained. "And that the people that were predominantly responsible for it, all got away with it."