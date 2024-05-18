Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin Spar Over Congressional Chaos on ‘The View’: “You Gotta Go Low”

Sunny Hostin has had enough of taking the high road. On a recent episode of The View, the co-host passionately defended Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who clashed with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a heated hearing on Capitol Hill. What began as a contempt case against Attorney General Merrick Garland quickly escalated into chaos when Greene insulted Crockett’s physical appearance, commenting on her “fake eyelashes.”

Despite the insult not being ruled a violation of House rules, Crockett retaliated with a sharp counter-attack, questioning the limits of acceptable conduct. Crockett questioned, “Just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging personalities, right?” During the discussion on The View, Joy Behar supported Crockett’s right to respond in kind. She said, “First of all, Crockett did not start the fight [and] neither did AOC. That crazy Marjorie Taylor Greene started the fight. And by the way, why can’t they go after her the way they should? It just comes from one side, to be obnoxious? No,” as reported by Decider.

HOUSE COMMITTEE MEETING ERUPTS IN CHAOS: After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the appearance of Democratic lawmaker Rep. Jasmine Crockett during a hearing Thursday night, the co-hosts weigh in on decorum in Congress. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Q9YECacIQ5 — The View (@TheView) May 17, 2024

Alyssa Farah Griffin, however, took a different stance, believing both parties were at fault. She remarked, “I don’t love taking the bait, though, and I like Jasmine Crockett. The problem is if one goes scorched-earth to the floor and the other meets them there, our politics is just gonna descend.” However, Sunny Hostin disagreed, arguing, “If you go low with me, I’m gonna go to the earth’s crust. I’m gonna become small like an ant and I’m gonna meet you where you are. Bullies only respond to that.” Unconvinced Griffin interrupted, “What are you telling our kids, though?” To which Hostin replied, “You gotta go low, Alyssa. You gotta go low.”

As per EW, This episode is not the only time Hostin and Griffin have clashed. Earlier this year, they had a heated exchange about race in America following Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s controversial comments. Griffin asserted, "I don't agree with where Nikki Haley is on race. I'm much closer to where Joe Biden was in 2021, I don't think the American people are racist, I think there's a history of racism. There are absolutely racist people in this country. It's not the vast majority of people in this country."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Hostin criticized Haley’s understanding of secession and speculated on racial divisions in the country, arguing that many white people felt "threatened" by Barack Obama's presidency, leading to a backlash in support of Donald Trump. She said, "If you looked like me, you would believe differently. I think there's a significant portion that are racist, and you can't dismiss my lived experience when I say that there are a lot of racists in this country. I just experienced my son [Gabriel] walking down the beach being called the N-word several times in Florida, so, don't. You can't say I believe that the vast majority of people aren't racist. We don't know that."