Bianca Censori 'Furious' with Kanye West's Adult Film Plans After Public Nude Display

Bianca Censori, the wife of Kanye West, is allegedly furious with her husband over his next step into the adult film industry. The former Yeezy employee is angry, mainly because she had to endure being dressed up like a toy that West always exhibits in public in more revealing outfits. As mentioned by The Mirror, Last month, West was the one who wrote on his Instagram account that "Yeezy Porn is c**ming.", which makes people even more eager to find out the meaning. A few moments later it appeared to be deleted.

Reportedly West is working with porn producer Mike Moz on his new project, while he will take care of both the casting and the art direction. Even though there has been a great deal of fuss surrounding the new studio business for porn, there is still a lot of obscurity about the details. On top of that, the media outlet TMZ has disclosed the plans for the Yeezy brand to launch a "broader adult entertainment division", which is, fueling the controversy even more.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne dress up as Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori for Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/dCUDTx0ffY — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 1, 2023

Most especially, she is worried that these films might require her to be the star. InTouch cited a source in their report who said, "She's freaking out, and with good reason. Kanye's been strutting her around and dressing her like she’s a porn star, and now she knows why!" They also claimed the business move is the "last straw" for Bianca when it comes to her marriage to Kanye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly)

The informant continued, "Bianca went along with him parading her around like she was in some kind of freaky fashion show because she thought it could turn her into a star, but skin flicks are beyond the pale." It has already been reported that Ye wanted Bianca to star in a porn film but she "wants no part of it." The information came after porn star John Legendary revealed his opinion that Bianca's revealing outfit is a part of the "publicity stunt" that is connected with West's recent project, Yeezy Porn. As per John's viewpoint instead of releasing adult content, West will start a provocative clothing line with Bianca as his inspiring person. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, he explained: "I'm not sure if this is like a publicity stunt, or even something to get people excited and talking because it could be a branch to a fashion collection.

John, being a creative personality, said the fashion collection could be launched by Mike Stormy Daniels, who was her ex-husband. The actor said, "He's been on record saying that sex can inspire him. So I feel like porn, and sex, can inspire his creativity. It can inspire fashion."And so I really think it's going to be something related to fashion. When I think of the whole fashion aspect, when you see the transformation of Bianca his wife from how she used to dress to how she dresses now, it's very bold and risqué and see-through and showing a lot of skin. And I'm sure he has a lot of influence on what she wears because she wears a lot of avant-garde pieces. So I'm wondering if Ye wants to do some kind of collection which resembles the clothing she wears. Because I'm sure he probably designed it or had some of his people design it."