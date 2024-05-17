Jennifer Lopez Likes Post About 'Red Flags,' Raising Concerns About Marriage With Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are once more the center of attention, and this time, it is because of rumors about possible marital issues. On Thursday, the singer, known for her song Jenny From the Block, liked an Instagram post that talked about red flags in relationships. The post covered some major points, such as lack of integrity, emotional safety, respect for time, good communication skills, and self-awareness, things that are genuinely considered to form the bedrock of healthy relationships.

The Instagram post, uploaded by Lenna Marsak (@yourcourageouscomeback), provided a deep analysis of each red flag. The post caption reads, "You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves. We can’t expect someone to see us when we can’t even see themselves. Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing & fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it’s action."

While this specific post was first posted in March of 2024, Lopez liked it this week. In fact, the content creator even uploaded a story on Instagram, stating, Just logged on to IG and noticed @Jlo liked my post." She also joked that, perhaps, it was the singer's PR team who engaged with the content.

Lopez's social media activity seemingly affirmed some troubling news in a report by TMZ, which claimed the couple were reportedly living separately. Page Six also got images of Affleck driving through the Brentwood neighborhood area in Los Angeles; despite having a $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Affleck is supposedly living in another house within the neighborhood. Lopez has also been seen touring some L.A. homes in the first half of March, which has been fueling rumors about the status of their union.

The lovebirds can still be seen sporting their wedding rings. Nevertheless, they have not been seen together often in recent times, suggesting there may be deeper issues behind closed doors. Lopez being on the red carpet of the 2024 Met Gala solo also led to speculations. According to InTouch, Lopez and Affleck started therapy in these last months. But the insider told the outlet that therapy was 'messing' with Ben’s head. “Ben believes in therapy, to a point, and is willing to be a good sport about participating with an open mind, even though he hates the whole humiliating process,” a source reveals to In Touch. “He’s never going to gauge the success of this marriage by what happens in the therapist’s office. He also has a higher tolerance for conflict and having to fight to get his way than the average guy.” Furthermore, another source, who had known Affleck for more than a decade, told Page Six that 'everything is a fight' between the couple, who wed in July 2022.

Lopez and Affleck's romance has been through a string of ups and downs, all while the public has been watching. They first got involved in the early 2000s, but then they surprisingly postponed their wedding, trying to save their relationship from intense media stress, and after four months of endless breakups, they parted ways for good. Their real-life relationship remained a mere rumor for almost two decades, but in 2021, they reunited.