Topher Grace Once Revealed What It Was Really Like to Date Ivanka Trump

In a 2018 interview, actor Topher Grace opened up about his fling with Ivanka Trump. The Predators star nonchalantly shared, "Certainly it wasn't a political statement," but rather, it seemed to be a casual affair. "This was a decade ago. I met her here in New York and we went on a couple of dates," he said, as per The Things. While their romance made headlines at the time, Grace downplayed how serious it was.

"I wouldn't say that we dated," he clarified, "but...I didn't do it for political reasons." The actor assured that there were no underlying motivations behind his decision to date Ivanka, particularly none related to her now-prominent family. In fact, the That 70s Show star made it clear the former President was not even in the picture when he was seeing Ivanka. "I never met her father," he asserted, as per People.

Their fleeting involvement first became public in 2006, when photos of the duo cozying up at Ivanka's 25th birthday celebration in Las Vegas surfaced. The couple were spotted 'dancing and cuddling together on a VIP bed' at Pure nightclub, sharing a 'quick kiss' while among fellow celebs like Ryan Cabrera and Adam Levine. Before Grace, Ivanka had a rumored fling with cyclist Lance Armstrong as she appeared on his podcast. However, she brushed off these speculations at the time. She stated, "I have tremendous respect for Lance and all he has accomplished. That said, we are just friends."

Her subsequent string of boyfriends leading up to her 2009 marriage to Jared Kushner included wealthy heir Bingo Gubelmann. Meanwhile, Grace settled down in 2016 when he married actress Ashley Hinshaw. They welcomed a daughter named Mabel Jane the following year. Ivanka and Kushner also became proud parents to three children: Arabella, 13, and sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7.

A source close to Ivanka said, “She is very happy, living her best life. She left politics totally in the rearview mirror, and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she doesn’t care." In November 2022, the former 'first daughter' announced that she and Kushner had no plans for partaking in another presidential campaign. “She told him [Donald Trump] when he said he was going to run again that she didn’t want to be involved,” the insider added.

This is because Ivanka and Kushner’s participation in the 2016 presidential campaign and their subsequent roles under the Trump administration apparently left them on the outs with their Manhattan socialite circle. When her father declared his intention to run for president a third time, Ivanka told Americans, “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” as per Yahoo! Entertainment.