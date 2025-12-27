Trump Puts Televangelist Who Compared Him To God in Charge of White House Faith Office

Donald Trump has started a new White House Faith Office, and he chose Paula White-Cain to lead it. White-Cain is a televangelist who has been Trump’s spiritual adviser for years, and she has consistently described him in almost religious terms.

The White House announcement from February 7 states that White-Cain will return as a senior adviser linked to this new office.

White-Cain has been associated with the president for a while, as she gave the inaugural invocation at his first inauguration on January 20, 2017, and has been prominently involved in his religious outreach for years.

Her appointment renewed interest in her past statements, and many are shocking to say the least.

On social media, clips of White-Cain delivering some of her most provocative statements inspired mockery and concern.

In one clip, White-Cain states, “Wherever I go, God rules. When I walk on White House grounds, God walks on White House grounds. I had every right to declare the White House holy ground because I was standing there. And where I stand is holy.”

That statement has circulated for years, but White-Cain is no longer just a loud voice in Trump’s circle, she is now associated with an office created by the president himself.

In one of the clips, she compares Trump to God in a very direct way, stating: “To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God, and I won’t do that.”

Her past comments about the 2020 election are also back in the limelight. She gained national attention after the election when she used “demonic” language while supporting Trump’s claims and calling for spiritual intervention. This language became widely reported as part of the post-election religious fervor surrounding fraud conspiracies.

The compilation video emphasizes that theme, featuring her calling Trump’s opponents “demonic” and including a clip where she declares, “Let every demonic network that has aligned itself against the purpose, against the calling of President Trump, let it be broken.”

WATCH: President Trump’s spiritual advisor, Paula White, says opposing Trump is equivalent to opposing God. White, who has advised Trump for years, stated that rejecting President Trump is the same as rejecting God. She added that wherever she goes, God reigns and when she walks… pic.twitter.com/QvYel1roxi — Digital Gal (@DigitalGalX) December 26, 2025

Paula White-Cain is a Florida-based televangelist who rose to prominence in the 1990s through charismatic preaching and televised ministries. She built a large following with a prosperity gospel message centered on personal faith, blessing, and spiritual authority.

The 59-year-old has openly supported the White House immigration policies. She also defended the detention of immigrant children, claiming that she did not see any inhumane treatment when she visited a border facility.

In 2018, White criticized pro-immigrant activists who cited the Gospel’s account of Jesus migrating to Egypt, saying: “Yes, he did live in Egypt for three-and-a-half years. But it was not illegal. If he had broken the law, then he would have been sinful and he would not have been our Messiah.”

Trump ordered the creation of the White House Faith Office to work directly with faith-based groups, community organizations, and houses of worship. The goal, according to the administration, is to help strengthen families, encourage work and self-sufficiency, and defend religious liberty.