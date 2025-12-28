Trump Biographer Paints Bleak Picture of President’s ‘Unmerry’ Christmas — “He Does the Same Thing”

Christmas 2025 was Donald Trump’s first Christmas in his second presidential term. However, the festive season seemingly appeared to be far from merry for the President.

Trump attended the Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-Lago with his wife, Melania Trump, and father-in-law, Viktor Knavs. However, while his wife and father-in-law were engrossed in conversation at the table, the President appeared to look somewhat lost (unless he had spotted a camera).

The 7 9-year-old also appeared sour on Christmas Day, posting nearly 150 fiery rants on Truth Social filled with angry complaints and scathing remarks, rather than spending the holiday with his loved ones.

Donald and Melania at Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Donald looks thrilled. pic.twitter.com/uEQHwT7Spv — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 25, 2025



Unsurprisingly, Trump’s 2025 Christmas mood became a much-talked-about topic on social media. Author Michael Wolff also weighed in on the President’s holiday vibe during the latest episode of Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

“I assume that he sat up in bed and just went crazy,” Wolff said. “What was notable about the videos that people were posting from the [Mar-a-lago Christmas] event was how animated our First Lady looked with her father, when we are not used to seeing her looking remotely animated,” co-host Joanna Coles added.

“And just to set the scene, they are on the Mar-a-Lago terrace. I imagine it’s about 75 degrees. It is filled with other members. We’re in the high season now, actually. And why these people are not having their Christmas Eve with their families, we can only guess,” Wolff remarked.

He further mentioned how the Republican leader of the nation looked aloof from the celebrations around him. “Donald Trump is where he always is: at the table in the center, with a red rope around his table. Why there is this red rope around his table is kind of confusing, because the table is right in the center of everything,” Wolff stated.

“Maybe it’s like the brim of Melania’s hat. It gives him a sort of perimeter around which you shouldn’t lean in,” Coles added. “Everybody on the terrace comes up to him. It’s not as if it says, ‘Stay away.’ Actually, it’s ‘Come a little closer,’ is what the rope means,” Wolff guessed.

After sharing their thoughts on the President’s potential Christmas Eve, the podcast hosts went on to discuss a further grim theory about his Christmas Day. “I think he was watching television, right?” Coles asked.

“He wakes up, and his banks of televisions are still going because he didn’t switch them off the night before, unless someone slips into his room and switches them off for him,” she added.

“He’s in the White House, or he’s in Mar-a-Lago,” Wolff noted, adding, “And I think they’re probably both very, very similar. I think he arranges these things to basically look the same, and he does the same thing.”

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p2F1Zc1dON — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2025



The Trump biographer suggested following an isolated Christmas Eve and a rant-filled night, the President possibly spent his Christmas morning looking for attention. “What’s the most important thing to Donald Trump? What is his lifeline?” Wolff asked.

“Calls. He makes calls. He takes calls, and he makes calls. You know, he gets on the phone, and he says, ‘What’s happening? How’s it playing?’ Which is all an invitation to talk about him, of course,” he answered himself.

When asked about Donald Trump’s Christmas activities, the White House Communications Director Steven Cheung reportedly reiterated his comment about Michael Wolff, The Daily Beast reported.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s— and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” Cheung allegedly said.