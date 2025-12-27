Trump Supporter Turns Critic, Calls Administration ‘Nothing but Corruption’

A Trump voter vented his frustration with the current administration in what he describes as rampant corruption.

Russel called into C-SPAN’s Washington Journal with a clear message. He said he voted for Trump, but now he is done. His reasoning was based on his fears about what Trump’s White House has done and what he expects to come.

“This is nothing but corruption,” Russel said, explaining that he believes the administration is heading the country “down the road to failure.”

Russel, who is 73 years old, told viewers he used to be conservative and was once a registered Republican. He even voted for the president, but what he has seen since then has made him angry and alarmed.

“I’m 73 years old,” he said. “I was a conservative when I was younger. I was a registered Republican. I even voted for Donald Trump the first time.”

Next, he addressed the behavior that he feels changed everything, starting with Trump’s frequent trips to Mar-a-Lago. “One month into his presidency, he started flying home to Mar-a-Lago every weekend in [to the] winter White House,” Russel said.

From there, Russel’s call shifted from frustration to something more serious. He expressed concern that the president and the vice president will lead the U.S. into a significant conflict, and he is not confident about the outcome.

“This president, I don’t even like to call him that, and his vice president will definitely get us into a war, into some kind of big war,” he continued. “And at this time, America, I’m afraid we are not going to be the victors. We’re not the most powerful anymore. We’re the nastiest.”

Russel also wanted to emphasize that this is not a new realization for him. He told the host he had observed Trump’s public life from the beginning. He was born in the same hospital as Trump, and he and his partner lived in the same downstate area, saying they have “seen Trump from the very beginning, from his youngest days.”

His anger was most evident when he talked about people he believes have been let down, including farmers and those who supported Trump, expecting something different.

“I’m totally disgusted by what he’s done to farmers and so many people that supported him,” Russel said. “It’s been nothing but a total chain of lies since this has begun.”

Russel represents a lot of older voters expressing regret, anger, and worry with Trump’s policies and general behavior. He has lost most of his Independent voter support and even some Republicans.

Whether Russel’s frustration reflects a wider change or just one man’s breaking point, the political impact remains the same. A voter who once supported Trump appeared on national television and openly shared his change of heart. He expressed his disgust over what he now sees.

And he is not the only one, as many former Trumpers have turned their back on him, as his approval ratings remain at some of the lowest in both his terms. Even mainstream MAGA allies such as Candace Owens and Joe Rogan have withdrawn their support. However, across the board, Trump is still doing well with Republicans in general, but his poll numbers suggest the GOP will get wiped out in the upcoming midterms.