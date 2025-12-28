Trump’s Approval Ratings Sink to 36% — But Fox Host Claims “He’s a Victim of His Own Success”

Donald Trump’s approval rating has been dwindling for the last few months, and Fox News contributor Kaylee McGhee White has a perfect explanation for it. According to several surveys, the President has achieved the lowest-ever rating in his second term in December 2025.

A majority of the population is displeased with Trump’s handling of important issues like inflation, immigration, and international conflicts. However, White believes that the negative rating is not attributed to the administration’s questionable policies, but to Trump’s glorious track record.

The journalist recently made an appearance on Fox’s conservative political talk show The Five. She brought up the topic of how Trump has an approval rating of 87% among Republicans. Talking about the decline in his overall approval ratings, White initially argued that it is the Democrats’ way of coping with their election loss.

She then went a step ahead and signalled that the President was ‘suffering from success.’ White pointed out that, considering Trump’s illustrious previous work, people have high expectations of him and get disappointed when he falls even slightly short.

She said, “I mean, look, yes, they’re down from where they were earlier in the year; that’s to be expected. But I think in some ways Trump is a victim of his own success in that voters expect a lot from him because they know that he can deliver on it.”

“A victim of his own success.” Some next level gaslighting on Fox News. Fox News contributor Kaylee McGhee White wildly claims Trump’s cratering approval rating is due to voters expecting so much from him, and knowing “that he can deliver on it”. Sure, Kaylee. pic.twitter.com/coNlgQiz9N — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 27, 2025

The Editor-in-Chief of Independent Women’s Features then continued to heap praise on the government and counted the Trump administration’s achievements of the last year.

White proclaimed, “You look at some of his biggest policy achievements from this past year — the elimination of Iran’s nuclear capacities, cracking down on the southern border, basically eliminating illegal immigration across the southern border, keeping women’s spaces for women — these are all issues where he is not just above water with voters, he’s overwhelmingly supported by 80% to 90% of Americans on these key issues.”

A new Gallup poll finds that only 35% of Americans believe Donald Trump puts the country’s interests ahead of his own political interests. Just 30% view him as honest and trustworthy. pic.twitter.com/mUIZzoeafO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 22, 2025

But White’s claims are contradicted by the actual numbers. According to a survey by Gallup, the President’s approval rating has dropped to 36% in December, while the disapproval rating has risen to 60%. This is his second-worst rating in his two terms, after the 2021 score of 34% which was affected due to the Capitol attack.

His previous second-term low came in July this year when he was rated 37%. Within parties, his approval among Republicans has dropped to 84% and among Independents to 25%, while among Democrats, it remains at 3%.

On specific issues, he is rated highest on crime (43%), followed by foreign affairs (41%), trade (39%), and immigration (37%). He has received even lower marks on the economy (36%), the Middle East situation (33%), Ukraine and the federal budget (31% each), and healthcare (30%).