Hailey Bieber Blamed for Throwing Shade at Selena Gomez With Her Pregnancy Photoshoot

Justin and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018, recently announced that they are expecting their first child. However, fans of Justin's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, slammed the model for allegedly throwing shade at the Love On singer. The criticism arose after the couple posted pictures and a video of their private vow renewal ceremony. The Rhode Beauty founder was seen dressed in a form-fitting, white off-the-shoulder, lace gown, complemented by a matching veil draped gracefully around her head.

During what seemed to be a mountaintop shoot in Hawaii, accompanied by a minister holding a Bible, Hailey lovingly cradled her growing baby bump, sharing affectionate moments with Justin. As the couple announced their pregnancy to the world with these sweet pictures, fans couldn't help but notice a remarkable similarity between Hailey's headwrap and one previously worn by Gomez during a Paris appearance in February. Gomez had donned a black, vintage-inspired, $4,600 Dior minidress with a black scarf tied around her head, exuding elegance during her stay in the French city. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the similarities, with some suggesting that Hailey's decision to copy Gomez's style, might be an attempt to 'one-up' her.

According to The Things, the fans on Reddit pointed the same out, trolling the Biebers for targeting the Single Soon hitmaker. "I get what you're saying,” a user opined, while another echoed, "These are super similar." Meanwhile, Gomez chose to stay silent after the news of Biebers' pregnancy broke the internet. Benny Blanco, Gomez's current boyfriend, recently during an interview with Howard Stern, expressed that he would love to have kids with her in the future. "I want to have kids. That's the next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of godkids, I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids," Blanco revealed. When questioned about the possibility of marrying Gomez, Blanco remained elusive, confessing that he feels unprepared for such plans yet. He shared jokingly, "I don't have anything. I have no shoes on. I gotta get my act together!"

A source close to the songwriter, told US Weekly, "He makes Selena laugh. He makes her feel secure and happy. They both think they’ve found the person they’ll be with forever. She sees this relationship going the distance. They’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page. Selena has found the love of her life. She’s ready to settle down." Recently Gomez also showered her love for Blanco on his birthday.

"Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco," the caption read. Previously while speaking with Zane Lowe, Gomez shared, "I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you. And I think it's nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel. It's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."