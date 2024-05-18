Netizens React to ‘Terrifying’ Video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Assaulting Ex-GF Cassie in a Lobby

In disturbing news, CNN has obtained video footage showing rapper and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The footage, recorded in 2016 from multiple angles, depicts Ventura being punched, pushed to the ground, and kicked by Combs, who is only seen wearing a towel around his waist. Notably, these visuals align with Ventura's previous allegations, which were the subject of a federal lawsuit that has since been settled. Fans are expressing shock and concern as they react to this distressing surveillance footage.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Thaddaeus McAdams

One person took to X and wrote, "We have video proof so ain’t nothing else to question. Sean “Puffy, P. Diddy, Puff, Diddy & Love” Combs is a disgusting person and anyone willing to defend his actions should seek therapy right along with him." Another person reacted to the incident by saying, "Seeing Diddy run down that hallway half naked while Cassie is right at the elevator trying to get her shoes on, SO close to freedom, knowing she can hear him coming, is something out of a goddamn horror movie. My heart started beating so fast." A third user showed her support for Ventura and wrote, "I’m so proud of #Cassie."

The same user added, "For surviving - mentally and physically. For getting out. For standing up for herself. For making sure people can stop turning a blind eye to what’s been in front of us for years. For everything. You are loved and supported … more than you know." Adding to the discussion, certain fans have raised concerns about Ventura's allegations that Combs paid off the now-shuttered InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles to suppress the video from the public for an extended period. This claim, as reported by Page Six, has prompted further debate surrounding the incident. One user tweeted, "Diddy paid the hotel 50K to keep the video from going public, but it got out anyway what’s done in the dark will ALWAYS be brought to the light."

We have video proof so ain’t nothing else to question. Sean “Puffy, P. Diddy, Puff, Diddy & Love” Combs is a disgusting person and anyone willing to defend his actions should seek therapy right along with him. — ᴇᴍᴀɴɴʏ (@emannymusic) May 17, 2024

Another user claimed, "Diddy was paying hotels off thinking that footage was never going to surface. Wrong. Someone always makes a copy." Social media erupted on Friday afternoon following CNN's release of a disturbing video. The footage shows Combs, clad in only a towel, rushing out of his hotel room to get hold of Ventura as she attempted to flee into an elevator. Upon catching her, Combs grabbed her by the back of the neck and forcefully threw her to the ground. Subsequently, he kicked her twice as she lay still, before dragging her by her sweatshirt.

Seeing Diddy run down that hallway half naked while Cassie is right at the elevator trying to get her shoes on, SO close to freedom, knowing she can hear him coming, is something out of a goddamn horror movie. My heart started beating so fast. — Gabrielle A. Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) May 17, 2024

Meanwhile, in a statement, Ventura's lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, said, “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.” In another shocking incident, last November, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs, alleging a decade-long pattern of physical abuse and rape. The singer of Long Way 2 Go described the incident captured in the leaked surveillance video in her legal complaint.