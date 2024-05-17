Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are ‘On Two Different Pages,' Stirs Panic About Potential Divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly experiencing prominent challenges in their marriage, leading to rumors of an impending divorce. According to sources close to the couple, “Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour. Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.” Insiders revealed that the issues began a few months ago when Lopez started prepping for her upcoming This is Me … Now: A Love Story world tour, which kicks off in Orlando, Florida, next month, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Adding to the speculation, Lopez was recently seen house hunting in Los Angeles. While some suggested she was likely searching for a new place to live, the insider clarified that she was merely searching for an investment property. However, another source dropped "truth bombs" and revealed that Affleck had been living separately from Lopez and staying in a different home. The pair has also apparently started visiting a therapist to mend their issues.

“Ben believes in therapy, to a point, and is willing to be a good sport about participating with an open mind, even though he hates the whole humiliating process. He’s never going to gauge the success of this marriage by what happens in the therapist’s office. He also has a higher tolerance for conflict and having to fight to get his way than the average guy,” as reported by Page Six.

Another insider revealed, “The writing is on the wall–it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce–and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!. They'll "never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her." However, Affleck was seen flaunting his wedding ring, suggesting a commitment to working through their issues. Earlier this week, Affleck was photographed leaving a Brentwood neighborhood in his black sports car. He has reportedly been staying at a house in Brentwood, near ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home, for the past week or so. This has only spiked the speculation about the current state of their marriage.

The couple has not been seen together publicly for the past 47 days, with Lopez attending the 2024 Met Gala alone last week. Affleck was reportedly unable to attend due to his work on the upcoming film, The Accountant 2, though he did make an appearance at Tom Brady’s Netflix roast the night before the Met Gala. Lopez and Affleck, who rekindled their romance and tied the knot in July 2022, have had their fair share of public scrutiny. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children with Garner.