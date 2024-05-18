Here's How Much Money Sean 'Diddy' Allegedly Paid Hotel to Hide Video Assaulting Ex-GF Cassie

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

In a federal complaint filed in November 2023, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura claimed that during their relationship, Sean 'Diddy' Combs had sexually assaulted her and physically mistreated her by punching, beating, and kicking. But the day after it was filed, the lawsuit was settled. However, a new piece of evidence has supported her claims, a disturbing security clip was made public by CNN on May 17. The footage showcases Combs violently attacking Ventura in a hotel hallway. It is also reported that the music mogul purportedly paid the InterContinental Hotel $50,000 for the recently discovered assault video, which depicts him hitting his ex-girlfriend, in the spring of 2016.

A 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN shows Sean "Diddy" Combs violently grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation in a hotel in California. https://t.co/JrnJhWOaQt pic.twitter.com/xeRBtoGBDV — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024

The disturbing video evidence showcases Ventura leaving a hotel room and heading toward an elevator while 54-year-old Combs follows her down the hallway donning a towel. Combs approaches her, throws her on the ground, and snatches her by the neck. The Last Night rapper turns to kick Ventura as she lies unmoving, and then he snatches her purse and suitcase. He kicks her hard once again, grabbing her by the hoodie and dragging her along the corridor for a short while before releasing his grip and taking her possessions. A short while later, he comes back to seize Ventura beside the elevator, but before he can do so, he takes a seat close by, grabs something up off a table, and tosses it violently at her. After that, Combs moves on, but when an elevator door opens and someone appears to get out, he turns back toward Ventura.

HEY @InterConHotels YOU HAVE SOME EXPLAINING TO DO:



Disturbing footage has been released showing Sean "Diddy" Combs paid $50k to withhold 2016 footage showing his assault on Cassie Ventura at your Century City location.



- In California, accepting payment to withhold… — Nasiha Marie Rose (@NasihaMarie) May 17, 2024

In light of the surfaced evidence Ventura's attorney Douglas H. Wigdor shared a statement saying, “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.” IHG Hotels also put out a statement regarding the newly surfaced footage, stating, “This hotel is no longer under IHG management, and we do not have any access to prior incident records or footage.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Ventura’s lawsuit which was filed in 2023 states the hotel incident in detail, alleging, “In or around March 2016, during an FO [“freak off”] at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, Mr. Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

Whoever held back the hotel security footage of Sean "Diddy" Combs beating and dragging his girlfriend also should be in jail! — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) May 18, 2024

The 35-page lawsuit graphically described the altercation that took place in 2016, also stating: “Upon information and belief, Mr. Combs paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage from that evening.” Ventura listed multiple other charges against Combs, claiming that from 2007 to 2018, he also sexually assaulted and trafficked her, referring to their relationship as a "vicious cycle of abuse" and "violence."

Cassie accuses Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual assault in a new lawsuit. The singer and actress alleges in the filing that she was trafficked, raped and viciously beaten by Combs during the course of their relationship. @evapilgrim reports. https://t.co/WEXeNXwna9 pic.twitter.com/QtR0izOYep — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 17, 2023

However the two released a statement one day later saying they had reached an agreement, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Ventura said at the time. “I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.” Combs added, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

What a lying, manipulative piece of shit Sean Combs is.



He previously released a statement from his lawyer saying he "vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."



Call the Domestic Violence Hotline if you need help 800 799 723#Diddy #CrimeAnalyst pic.twitter.com/5kCCAZcXHS — Laura Richards BSc, MSc, MBPsS (@laurarichards99) May 18, 2024

Combs has since maintained his innocence while also releasing a statement saying, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character and destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.” As per BBC, the videotaped attack may be too old to prosecute, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office on Friday. "If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately, we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

Sexual Assault: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE(4673)