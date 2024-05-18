The Internet Hails 'Queen' Jasmine Crockett for Roasting Marjorie Taylor Greene With Epic Comeback

Fireworks erupted during a Congressional hearing when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) launched a personal attack on Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), mocking her appearance and, in specific, her 'fake' eyelashes. Crockett's blistering retort, where she referred to Greene's 'bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body,' drew raucous praise online, with many hailing the Texas Democrat as the 'Queen of the wild frontier.' The clash occurred at a House Oversight Committee meeting on holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt.

Social media exploded with admiration for Crockett's surgical strike. "Not only was Jasmine Crockett's roasting of Marjorie Taylor Greene by referring to her as #BleachBlondeBadBuiltButchBody utterly savage and completely deserved, she also gets mad bonus points for alliteration," tweeted @aintscarylarry.

Suddenly, a “bleach blonde bad built butch body” realized her blunder when she decided to come for Rep. Jasmine Crockett.



And it was a sight to behold.

Watch Rep. Jamie Raskin’s reaction. 😆pic.twitter.com/EUG8h4Bqbp — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 17, 2024

@taureanlady5 cheered, "The gworls were fighting! lol all jokes aside, I'm glad AOC defended her friend. And I'm glad Jasmine Crockett went in on Marjorie Taylor Greene." @Ozfrog proclaimed, "Sing-a-long time. Jasmine, Jasmine Crockett! Queen of the wild frontier." @JaniceCoker5 chimed in, "Jasmine, Jasmine Crockett queen of the wild frontier! You go girl!!! think that phony Blonde Bleach has damaged Marge's pea brain!"

Traitor Trash Green says Rep Jasmine Crockett's not smart enough to debate her & insults her appearance, but racist Trump party sycophants are upset that Rep Crockett defends herself! The sheer hypocrisy is mind blowing. Rep Crockett finally put that vile woman in her place. — InSandysOpinion (@Mom_MomSandy) May 18, 2024

@Mom_MomSandy summed up, "Traitor Trash Green says Rep Jasmine Crockett's not smart enough to debate her & insults her appearance, but racist Trump party sycophants are upset that Rep Crockett defends herself! The sheer hypocrisy is mind blowing. Rep Crockett finally put that vile woman in her place."

So let me get this right: MTG takes a dig at Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and that’s OK. But when JC takes her dig at MTG, she’s engaging in “ghetto” behavior?



Yeah, sounds about white. 🙄 Excuse the white woman’s behavior and attack the black woman, because how dare she defend… pic.twitter.com/kMgQm6VM7f — blair channing rae (@iWriterGirl) May 17, 2024

Discussions went off the rails after Greene snidely remarked about Crockett, "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) immediately condemned the insult as 'absolutely unacceptable' and moved to strike Greene's words. Unfazed, Crockett landed a brutal counterattack. "I'm just curious," she said calmly, "If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging personalities, correct?" as per Fox 29.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess

For what its worth, the insults flung reflected longstanding tensions between the two representatives. Greene has frequently drawn criticism for embracing far-right conspiracy theories and making offensive statements. Crockett, a newly-elected progressive, has swiftly established herself as an outspoken voice unwilling to tolerate Greene's provocations.

Jasmine, Jasmine Crockett queen of the wild frontier! You go girl!!!👏👏👏👏👏 think that phony Blonde Bleach has damaged Marge’s pea brain! — Janice Coker (@JaniceCoker5) May 18, 2024

"She is racist. I mean, I don't have any questions about that," Crockett stated bluntly about Greene after the hearing. The Congresswoman explained that Greene's focus on her aesthetic choices played into demeaning stereotypes about Black women. "A lot of times...instead of addressing the facts I lay out, they say 'Look at her hair' or 'lashes' and associate anything about beautification with being 'ghetto.'"

"AOC isn't intelligent. Jasmine Crockett has fake eyelashes. These aren't attacks on personalities. These are just facts," Greene later claimed, doubling down. House rules explicitly prohibit members from 'engaging in personalities' with offensive comments about colleagues. However, the committee chair allowed Greene's insults to stand, inflaming partisan tensions. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) called the whole affair 'disgusting,' while Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Republicans had 'brought disgrace to the whole institution,' as per CNN.