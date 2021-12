The Atlanta Braves shocked Major League Baseball and the sports world by winning the World Series against all odds.

The team seemed doomed to not even making the playoffs. They didn't have their two best hitters in Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr., and they were far from competitive during the first half of the season.

Then, their rotation got it together, their bats got hot, and they managed to shut down the Houston Astros at baseball's ultimate stage. Just like something out of a movie.