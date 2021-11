Salma Hayek didn't quite know what to do with herself while filming an intimate mud bath scene with Lady Gaga for House of Gucci.

In an interview on The Late Late Show, the 55-year-old actress told host James Corden that she was "mortified" over the whole experience, calling the mud bath scene the "most challenging scene" she has ever done in her career.

