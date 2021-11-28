These Were Chris Evans’ Most Famous Hookups Before Selena Gomez

As far as rumored relationships go, nothing’s buzzier right now than the one between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez. Much has been said about it and everyone seems to be shipping it, but it is by no means the only romance in Evans’ dating history that has gone viral, whether true or not.

While the Captain America star always makes headlines for his good looks (okay, “good” is an understatement) and perhaps for his fashion choices (i.e., a certain cable-knit sweater), may we remind you that he’s also had some famous flirtations that you might have forgotten about. Keep reading for the juicy details.