These Were Chris Evans' Most Famous Hookups Before Selena Gomez

famous relationships
Shutterstock | 2914948

Fatima Araos

As far as rumored relationships go, nothing’s buzzier right now than the one between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez. Much has been said about it and everyone seems to be shipping it, but it is by no means the only romance in Evans’ dating history that has gone viral, whether true or not.

While the Captain America star always makes headlines for his good looks (okay, “good” is an understatement) and perhaps for his fashion choices (i.e., a certain cable-knit sweater), may we remind you that he’s also had some famous flirtations that you might have forgotten about. Keep reading for the juicy details.

Lizzo in 2021

Shutterstock | 564025

Around April 2021, a rumored Evans-Lizzo relationship went massively viral because of a flirtatious exchange on social media. It all started when the Truth Hurts singer revealed that she slid into the Avengers star’s IG DMs with a message that was basically about her shooting her shot with him. Then Evans started following Lizzo and replied to her DM in a rather sweet way. “No shame in a drunk DM god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol,” he said.

Jenny Slate in 2016

Shutterstock | 564025

Now this one was for real. When Evans and Slate made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her movie The Secret Life of Pets in 2016, the actress told Entertainment Tonight that “it's kind of like I got my dream 7th grade boyfriend. We didn't know each other growing up, but we grew up about half an hour away from each other. We've been friends for a while, and, yeah.” Sadly, the pair broke up in February 2017.

Sandra Bullock in 2014

Shutterstock | 673594

While this relationship was just a rumor, Evans was vocal about having a crush on Bullock. In an interview with Playboy, the Knives Out actor said, "I used to be in love with Sandra Bullock when I was growing up. Sandy B. was my girl." However, according to an E! News source, the two weren’t exactly "in a relationship, but they are definitely hanging out and are in the early getting-to-know-each-other phase. They haven't put a title on it, but they really like each other."

Jessica Biel in 2001-2006

Shutterstock | 673594

You read that right – Evans and Biel were serious once upon a time, and it lasted for five long years! It was so serious that there were discussions about marriage. Biel told Cosmopolitan, “We always talk about it. We both want to be married, and we both want to have children. But we're not engaged, so the rumors are false…so far.” Describing their sweet relationship, Biel added, “And I cook for Chris when he's working hard. When he comes home, I'll have dinner ready. It's old-fashioned and fun, and I feel kind of homemakery and great doing it.”

