NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kyrie Irving To Mavericks For Kristaps Porzingis & Jalen Brunson

Targeting a player of Irving's caliber would still come with a huge price for the Mavericks, but it isn't expected as high as before the drama surrounding him and the Nets started. As Swartz noted, the Mavericks may be able to convince the Nets to engage in a blockbuster deal by making Kristaps Porzingis the centerpiece of their offer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Mavericks would be sending a package that includes Porzingis and Jalen Brunson to the Nets in exchange for Irving and Day'Ron Sharpe.