NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kyrie Irving To Mavericks For Kristaps Porzingis & Jalen Brunson

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and his future with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving may be 100 percent healthy, but he's yet to play a single game in the 2021-22 NBA season due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As of now, the Nets still haven't made Irving officially available on the trading block but if he won't change his stance about the COVID-19 vaccine, some people believe that Brooklyn could explore finding him a new home before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.