Will Brian Laundrie's Parents Face Charges?

Twenty-two-year-old Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie went on a cross country trip this summer.

Laundrie returned home, but vanished a few days after Petito was reported missing. Her body was found near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park in September.

In October, Laundrie's remains were found at the Carlton reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

Authorities revealed Tuesday that Laundrie died by suicide -- he shot himself in the head with a pistol.

Below is the latest update on the tragic case.