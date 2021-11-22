Rebel Wilson Says She's 'Not Perfect' After Her 'Year Of Health'

After losing nearly 80 pounds in 2020 and managing to maintain it through 2021, Rebel Wilson is taking a good look at her "year of health" and dishing out sage advice for everyone looking to follow her lead.

The 41-year-old Australian actress got candid about her experience in a recent interview with People, noting all of the things she's proud of and opening up about her regrets.

"I'm not perfect," said Rebel, who admitted she still struggles with emotional eating sometimes.

The Pitch Perfect star has documented her weight loss on Instagram ever since she kicked off her journey last January. Scroll for her latest revelations.