What's Become Of Macaulay Culkin's 'Home Alone' House?

The hugely popular Home Alone movies turned the house into a local attraction, with people flocking from all over to take pictures of the McCallister residence. However, the real homeowners didn't mind all the attention, as John Abendshien told Vanity Fair in 2020.
“It was just one of those once-in-a-lifetime things that you would never dream would happen to you,” he said. “If faced with that decision back then, knowing what I know now, I would certainly do it, absolutely.”
While the Abendshiens have since sold the place, the streams of visitors had nothing to do with that decision. According to Parade, the family packed house after their children moved out, selling the property in 2012 a reported $1.585 million.
The Winnetka house is now estimated to be worth as much as $2 million. And, while it doesn't look like it will be featured in Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone remake -- for which Culkin has showed support on Twitter -- the original movie has certainly put the house on the map.
“We would have not believed back then that there would be sightseers coming to look at that house for years afterward,” Abendshien told Vanity Fair.
The new owners, who remain undisclosed, have opted to keep out of the spotlight and "haven’t been seen on camera," notes Parade.