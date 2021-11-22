What's Become Of Macaulay Culkin's 'Home Alone' House?

Although the events in the first movie were set in the fictional town of Shermer, Illinois, the McCallister home has a real-life address that still draws in visitors every year, particularly around Christmas when the films take place. Located about 16 miles outside of Chicago, the now-iconic house sits at 671 Lincoln Avenue.

Interestingly enough, the home's real address was revealed by one famous scene in the movie, where Kevin tells “Santa” that he lives at 671 Lincoln Boulevard -- with Parade noting it was "easy" for fans to figure out exactly where the house was. Watch the scene below!

According to Realtor.com, the six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom residence sits on a 0.5-acre lot and spans 4,243 square feet of living space.

Of the interiors, only the living room and the foyer’s grand staircase were featured in the movie. For the rest of the indoor scenes, the crew built a two-story set inside the gym of an abandoned school in town, New Trier Township High School.

The reason for this was the lack of space. As Columbus explained, the Winnetka house “was far too small to get the crew in the door.”