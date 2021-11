The Philadelphia Eagles entered this NFL season with more questions than answers at the quarterback position.

Despite his upside and the glimpses of talent he showed during his rookie year, some still doubted whether Jalen Hurts was the right guy to lead the team going forward.

But, after pulling together a couple of good performances, the Oklahoma product is starting to shift the narrative back in his favor.

He's been impressive as of late and might as well turn out to be just what they need.