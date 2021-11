Pete Davidson, now getting Googled a ton as he continues to spark dating rumors with makeup mogul Kim Kardashian, has revealed he once led a lifestyle that was "six beanbags and no forks." The SNL comedian, who is now rocking matching PJs with 41-year-old Kim, once came linked to another A-Lister - ladies man Pete snagged singer Ariana Grande and managed to get engaged to her in just 24 days back in 2018.

It was this relationship that brought an interesting reveal.