Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Judge Tells Jury To 'Disregard' Trump And Biden's Opinions

Kyle Rittenhouse wounded one and killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the summer of 2020 and is currently on trial. He claims to have acted in self defense.

The trial has polarized the nation along partisan lines, with liberals condemning Rittenhouse and calling him a white supremacist, and conservatives defending his actions.

Former President Donald Trump and his successor, Democrat Joe Biden, have both weighed in on the case.

The jury, which began deliberations on Tuesday morning, was told to disregard their opinions.