Dakota Johnson may be one of the most sought-after actresses of today. But years ago, as she prepared to try out for the role of Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey, she enlisted the help of another actress: Emily Blunt.

During a November 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson looked back on the moments that led up to her addition, which she ultimately nabbed, saying that she was asked to deliver a monologue from Swedish film director Ingmar Bergman’s Persona.