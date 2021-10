Kaley Cuoco is back in her fluffy bathrobe - this one's got beer mugs all over it. The 35-year-old sitcom star and known coffee lover was back to guzzling the caffeine on camera this week, posting for her 7 million Instagram followers at 7:41 a.m.

Kaley, who is usually up and drinking her coffee anywhere between 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., might have had a bit of a lie-in, but The Flight Attendant star hadn't abandoned the usual setup - head towel, robe, quirky mug. Check it out below.