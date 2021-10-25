Lourdes Leon Flaunts Chest Tattoos While Wearing Only Pink Nails

Lourdes Leon might have made headlines for showing her armpit hair in a wet-effect dress as she fronted Interview Magazine this month, but the 24-year-old daughter to pop icon Madonna offered more than one photo in the accompanying shoot. Posing in Bottega Veneta while clothed, Lourdes also opted for an unclothed shot, one showing her eye-catching butterfly chest tattoos and her penchant for the celebrity-adored and claw-like manicure.

Lourdes' snap, classy and topless, also showcased her finger ink. Check it out below.