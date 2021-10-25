Lourdes Leon Flaunts Chest Tattoos While Wearing Only Pink Nails

Lourdes Leon might have made headlines for showing her armpit hair in a wet-effect dress as she fronted Interview Magazine this month, but the 24-year-old daughter to pop icon Madonna offered more than one photo in the accompanying shoot. Posing in Bottega Veneta while clothed, Lourdes also opted for an unclothed shot, one showing her eye-catching butterfly chest tattoos and her penchant for the celebrity-adored and claw-like manicure.

Lourdes' snap, classy and topless, also showcased her finger ink. Check it out below.

Getting Noticed On Celeb Radar

Scroll for photos from the shoot. Lourdes, once slapped with little more than a "celeb kid" label, is now making a name for herself as a standalone celebrity. One of six kids to 63-year-old Madonna, the Marc Jacobs face now fronts the luxury designer, having already done the same for footwear brand Converse back in 2018.

Shot close up and rolling her eyes while spreading her fingers at her chin, Lourdes posed all skin and wearing heavy dark eye makeup, also highlighting a super-pink manicure.

See The Photo

The brunette, clearly out to provoke a little, drew attention to the two small butterflies inked onto her left breast, with the shot also seeing the beauty show lettering tattooed onto her fingers. Lourdes made 2016 headlines for showing off tattoos honoring "Music" hit-maker mom Madge and sister Mercy.

The recent feature, making headlines for seeing Lourdes call her mother a "control freak," also came with an insight into what it's like growing up with Madonna as your mom. Swipe below for the shoot, scroll for more.

'No Handouts' From Madonna

Shutterstock | 921176

Speaking of her mother, who boasts a net worth of $850 million, Lourdes revealed:

"We don’t get any handouts in my family. Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, “My kids are not going to be like this.”

She added: "Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you. My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life."

Carving Out Her Own Career

Fast-rising this fall after her surprise appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, Lourdes has been making headlines this year for walking at the Savage x Fenty show as she wore a latex bra. Just yesterday, she walked the runway for luxury label Bottega Veneta, sharing the video to Instagram.

Lourdes also boasts quite the celebrity following. Her IG is kept tabs on by Netflix star Bella Thorne, model Irina Shay, singer Bebe Rexha, plus talk show queen Kelly Ripa's 20-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos.

