Jamaican Preacher Kevin O’Smith Arrested for Human Sacrifices

Jamaican preacher 39-year-old Kevin O’Smith was arrested last week in Montego Bay, St. James, after he held a human sacrifice ritual where two people died and three people left St James’ Pathway International Kingdom Restoration Ministries Church with life-threatening injuries reports the Jamaica Gleaner. An additional 41 church members were detained following what appeared to be a massacre reports the New York Post.
The preacher, Kevin O’Smith, had encouraged churchgoers to come to the church that day and had reportedly announced on social media that there would be a ritual.