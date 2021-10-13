Bethenny Frankel Defends Weight Worries In Tight Jeans Show-Off

Bethenny Frankel is standing up for herself after getting asked if she ever "[eats]." The Bravo star and entrepreneur has been showing off new clothing from her Skinnygirlbrand jeans collection, but it wasn't without drama as the 50-year-old updated her Instagram last week.

Posting a New York City skyline snap as she posed in skin-tight black jeans and stiletto heels, Bethenny quickly found fans targeting her over her weight. Turns out, The Real Housewives of New York City alum speaks for herself.