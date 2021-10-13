Trending Stories
Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

News

Gabby Petito Cause Of Death Revealed

Celebrities

McKayla Maroney Rocks Hot Pink Bikini To Welcome October

Movies

Christina Ricci Deems Herself a 'Halloween Mascot' After Starring in Spooky Films

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Football

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Linked To Steelers After Tweets About Coach Mike Tomlin

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Gives Major Update On Injury

Tom Brady finding his target
Shutterstock | 487966
Football
JB Baruelo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undeniably one of the most durable players in the NFL, but it doesn't mean that he doesn't suffer from injuries. Though they recently had a dominant 45-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night, Jenna Laine of ESPN revealed that Brady was experiencing some discomfort during the game.

With two and a half minutes left in the first half, the veteran quarterback reportedly injured his right thumb after hitting his hand on the helmet of a defender.

Tom Brady Reveals Status Of Injured Thumb

Tom Brady passing the ball
Shutterstock | 487966

Instead of resting, Brady chose to continue playing and help the Buccaneers get their fourth win in the 2021 NFL season. When he spoke to the media on Tuesday, some people noticed that Brady had tape on his thumb and wrist. Brady admitted that his thumb is still "a little bit sore," but he added that there's nothing serious about his injury.

The veteran quarterback is still feeling some discomfort, but he's expecting himself to be available when the Buccaneers face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Tom Brady Not Blaming Anyone On Injury

Tom Brady talking to reporters before the game
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:TomBrady.jpg

Despite going through pain and discomfort in their game against the Dolphins, Brady wasn't blaming anyone for his thumb injury. The veteran quarterback said that what happened to him is just part of the game.

"This is just, you play a game, you get hit -- you deal with bumps and bruises over the course of the year. It just so happens that this bruise is on my hand," Brady said. "I'm just trying to be preventative and precautious and be smart -- it's been less than 48 hours since it happened -- so it's not like it's had five or six days to do its thing."

Mike Evans Unaware Of Tom Brady's Injury

Tom Brady eating turkey legs
Shutterstock | 487966

The reports about Brady's injury during their game against the Dolphins came as a surprise even to his own teammates such as Buccaneers veteran wide receiver Mike Evans. Evans revealed that he was unaware of Brady's thumb injury since he just looked "normal" when they were playing on Sunday night.

"I didn't [know]," Evans said. "But he's a tough guy obviously, one of the most durable players we've seen. He looked normal to me, so I didn't know he was injured."

Tom Brady Doesn't Want To Underestimate Eagles

Tom Brady in a suit and tie.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tom_Brady_2021.png

After beating more formidable teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, and the Miami Dolphins, most people believe that Brady and the Buccaneers wouldn't have a hard time securing another victory when they go up against the Eagles on Thursday night. However, despite being considered the heavy favorites to win the game, Brady doesn't want to be overconfident.

Though they currently have a much better record, Brady said that the Eagles' defense isn't something that the Buccaneers should underestimate. The veteran quarterback even called the Eagles a "very dangerous football team."

Latest Headlines

Christina Ricci Deems Herself a 'Halloween Mascot' After Starring in Spooky Films

October 12, 2021

Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Daughter, Sami, Shares Glam Photoshoot Amid Family Drama

October 12, 2021

How Chucky Would Kill Freddy Krueger And Other Horror Icons

October 12, 2021

Former NFL Coach Rex Ryan Mocks Mac Jones, Calls Patriots QB 'Peashooter'

October 12, 2021

Gabby Petito Cause Of Death Revealed

October 12, 2021

Mystery Solved: Here's What Happened To 43 Students Who Vanished In Mexico

October 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.